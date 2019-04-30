Arkansas man ejected from pickup in crash dies, police say

A 24-year-year-old man thrown from a truck in a crash in southeast Arkansas earlier this month died Friday, authorities said.

The crash occurred April 20 on U.S. 65 near Arkansas 138 in the Winchester area, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Shandrick Taylor, 42, of Jacksonville was driving south in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade shortly after 3 p.m. when the SUV struck the passenger side of a pickup driven by Sammuel Reaves, the report states.

According to troopers, Reaves was ejected from the vehicle, a 1994 Chevy Silverado. The Escalade reportedly crashed into a third vehicle before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were injured in the wreck, authorities said. The Pulaski County coroner’s office confirmed Reaves later died.

Troopers described road and weather conditions as clear at the time of the crash.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 135 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.