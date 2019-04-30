Authorities discover body in car after central Arkansas traffic stop

Authorities in central Arkansas said they discovered the body of a person inside a car during a Tuesday morning traffic stop that saw the driver flee from law enforcement before his arrest.

The Garland County sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped an unlicensed Cadillac around 3:30 a.m. along Arkansas 7 in Hot Springs. The driver apparently took off and crashed through a gate at Hamilton Pointe Condominiums before authorities found him on top of a building.

Police said they talked 58-year-old Keith Ashlock of Pine Ridge down from the building before arresting him.

While searching the car, authorities said they discovered the body of a male inside. The state Crime Lab is investigating who the person was and how he died.

Officials said Ashlock was charged with fleeing from police and obstructing a police operation, both misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and said additional charges are forthcoming.