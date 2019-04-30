Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities discover body in car after central Arkansas traffic stop

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 1:06 p.m. 0comments

Authorities in central Arkansas said they discovered the body of a person inside a car during a Tuesday morning traffic stop that saw the driver flee from law enforcement before his arrest.

The Garland County sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped an unlicensed Cadillac around 3:30 a.m. along Arkansas 7 in Hot Springs. The driver apparently took off and crashed through a gate at Hamilton Pointe Condominiums before authorities found him on top of a building.

Police said they talked 58-year-old Keith Ashlock of Pine Ridge down from the building before arresting him.

While searching the car, authorities said they discovered the body of a male inside. The state Crime Lab is investigating who the person was and how he died.

Officials said Ashlock was charged with fleeing from police and obstructing a police operation, both misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and said additional charges are forthcoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT