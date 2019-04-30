Charges: Northeast Arkansas man accused of attacking pregnant woman

An eastern Arkansas man is accused of attacking a pregnant woman during an argument over money, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday charging him with domestic battery.

Jonesboro police responded to a residence on April 21 where a woman inside told officers that 24-year-old Gage Quinton Sills grabbed her neck and bit her while trying to take away her phone, the affidavit said.

Sills, a Jonesboro resident, faces third-degree domestic battery in connection with the alleged attack, and a jail log notes "multiple" past offenses in the past five years.

Police said Sills came home from work and “started asking for money and becoming violent when [the victim] said no,” according to the police report.

He also threw and broke several household items as she hid in the bathroom, authorities said. A 3- and 1-year-old were at the residence at the time, according to court documents.

Officials said the victim told police she was three months pregnant.

Sills reportedly told a Jonesboro detective on Monday that the fight “was blown out of proportion,” though he admitted to grabbing and physically fighting her, the report said.

Authorities said Sills pleaded guilty last May to domestic assault and a judge ordered him to six months of probation. The latest charge carries a maximum six-year prison sentence and fines up to $10,000.

Sills remained at the Craighead County jail Tuesday with bond set at $500,000, as well as an order forbidding him from contacting the woman he’s accused of attacking.

Online court records don’t list his case nor an attorney to comment on his behalf.

He’s set to appear in court next month.