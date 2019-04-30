Forecasters: Heavy rain to fall in parts of Arkansas; winds, hail also a threat

Forecasters predict widespread heavy rain across northern and western Arkansas along with a possibility of severe weather starting late Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday night.

According to forecasters, parts of Arkansas can expect to receive 2 to 6 inches of rain by 7 a.m. Thursday, with the westernmost portion of the state predicted to receive the highest amounts. Flash flooding is possible.

The National Weather Service predicts southern and eastern parts of the state will receive less than an inch of rain through Thursday morning.

Strong winds and quarter-size or larger hail present a slight to enhanced threat for residents in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, according to a briefing by the weather service. On Wednesday the area will expand, with roughly the northwestern half of the state predicted to experience thunderstorms and face a slight risk for severe weather, the agency said.

The front will then “slowly wobble” across the region, bringing good chances of rain, according to the briefing. Forecasters said high water issues and severe storms should be more localized at that time.

According to the weather service, the front is expected to leave the region by late in the weekend.