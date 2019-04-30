Arkansas governor announces appointments to boards

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced appointments to various positions.

Livestock and Poultry Commission: Tyler Davis, Ashdown, replaced Ricky Benson. Expires Jan. 14, 2026.

Pollution Control and Ecology Commission: reappointed Rob Reynolds, El Dorado, and appointed Alex Bigger, Pocahontas, who replaced Chris Gardner. Terms expire March 29, 2023.

Board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts: Dr. Marlene Battle, Bryant, who replaced Hayward Battle. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026.

Board of directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission: Howard Beaty, Crossett, who replaced Ed Winant. Term expires Jan. 14, 2023.

Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee: reappointed Greg Aleshire, Mena; David Stephens, Greenbrier; Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia; Lindsay Brown, North Little Rock; and Kelley Sharp, Farmington; and appointed Nanci Caillouet, Fort Smith, who replaced William Varner; and Bill Roachell, Conway, who replaced Mike Watson. Their terms expire Dec. 1, 2022. The governor also reappointed Kathy Fulks, Perryville, whose term expires Jan. 14, 2024.

Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority: Reappointed Don Houseworth and Rebecca Hawkins, both of Blytheville. Their terms expire expire Nov. 1, 2024. Also appointed Russell Thomason, Blytheville, who replaced Donald Prevallet. That term expires Nov. 1, 2020.

Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board: reappointed to terms that expire Jan. 14, 2023, Dr. Jerri Fant, Little Rock, and Sarah Faitak, Fayetteville.

Emergency Response Commission: reappointed to terms that expire Jan. 14, 2023, Robert McGowen, Bella Vista; Skot Covert, Maumelle; and Jason Morris, Holiday Island.

Fire Protection Services Board: reappointed Chief Stacey Caplener, Pleasant Plains, and appointed Chief Bo Higginbotham, Crossett, who replaced Charles Johnson; Capt. Brandon Taylor, Batesville, who replaced Earl Owens; and Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick, Jonesboro, who replaced Chad Mosby. Terms expire Oct. 14, 2021.

Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities: reappointed Ke'Arus Henderson and appointed Dr. Cynthia Fong, Maumelle, who replaced Stacey Sebree, and Heather Shrader, Batesville, who replaced Chris Johnson. Their terms expire Dec. 1, 2023. Also appointed Ann Price, North Little Rock, who replaced Andrea Reaves. Her term expires Dec. 1, 2020.

HVAC/R Licensing Board: Alan Dean, Camden, who replaced Joseph Kirby; and Jeff Webb, Searcy, who replaced Charles Ledbetter. Terms expire June 30, 2022.

Independent Living Council: reappointed Anne Creekmore, Marion, and appointed Brenda Stinebuck, Hot Springs, replaced SeRonna Johnson; Nathan Winter, Conway, replaced Edwin Mitchell; and Twain Cunningham, Little Rock, replaced Robert Fagan. Their terms expire Feb. 1, 2021. The governor also reappointed Mahdee Raiees-Dana, Mount Pleasant, and appointed Jon Wilkerson, Conway, replaced Adren Duncan; Lori McFarlane, Sherwood, replaced Dr. Martin McDonell; Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, replaced Barbara Nolen; and Candy Wray, Swifton, replaced Dr. Jenifer Mason. Their terms expire Feb. 1, 2022.

Ouachita River Commission: Reappointed Hugh Quimby, Warren, to a term that expires Sept. 1, 2025.

Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research: reappointed to terms that expire Jan. 1, 2023, Donna Shields, Hamburg, and Angela Richmond, Viola.

Psychology Board: reappointed Dr. Joyce Fowler, Little Rock, and Dr. Edward Kleitsch, North Little Rock. Their terms expire Dec. 31, 2023. Also appointed Dr. Lisa Fitzgibbons, Bentonville, who replaced Dr. Kevin Reeder. Expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Rehabilitation Council: reappointed Christopher Paslay, Brookland, and Addie Edwards, Camden, and appointed Kelley Sharp, Farmington, who replaced Brian Itzkowitz. Their terms expire Feb. 1, 2020. Also reappointed Tom Masseau, Maumelle, whose term expires Feb. 1, 2021. Also reappointed Robert Fagan, Little Rock, and Craig Reinhardt, Little Rock, and appointed Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, who replaced Martha Strother; Jonathan Taylor, Vilonia, who replaced Alex Scott; and Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs. Their terms expire Feb. 1, 2022.

The governor made appointments to Criminal Detention Facility Review committees around the state. The appointments will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial committee meeting:

District One: Linda House, Ponca; Sandra Holt, Harrison; John Harris, Fayetteville; and Maj. Paul Boss, Green Forest.

District Two: Sylvia Ross, Cherokee Village; Kenton Hallen, Heber Springs; Matt House, Searcy; Ricky Harrington, Greenbrier; and Shawna Gay, Batesville.

District Three: Bud Moxley, Monette; Larry King, Walnut Ridge; Charles Willis, Paragould; Tony Horner, Piggott; and Joshua Richmond, Pocahontas.

District Four: Phillip Lea, Russellville; Leslie Davis, Ozark; Gary Watkins, Fort Smith; Linda Thornbrugh, Rudy; and John Burke, Coal Hill.

District Five: Bryant Wilson, West Helena; Mary Eddleman, Carlisle; Tyler Griffin, Wynne; William Anderson, DeValls Bluff; and Ricky Lucas, Earle.

District Six: Katherine Roark, Sherwood; Bart Walker, Malvern; Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan; Sharon Casey, Malvern; and Dr. Kaleybra Morehead, Pine Bluff.

District Seven: Gary Kirkpatrick, Gurdon; Yulonda Sims, Buckner; Richard Oglesby, Wilton; George Webb, Camden; and Vernon Lance, Nashville.

District Eight: Daniel Heflin, Rison; Brian Rodgers, Monticello; Sherman Rochell Jr., Star City; and Ruth Oliver, Hamburg.

The governor also made appointments to various quorum courts, to terms expiring Dec. 31, 2020:

Rachel Gibbs, Searcy, District 13 White County justice of the peace, replaced Ron Gibbs.

Rick Palmer, Cherry Valley, District 2 Cross County justice of the peace, replaced Kent Goff.

Richard Moellers, Morrilton, District 10 Conway County justice of the peace, replaced Cody Hill.

Wornest Lambert, Fordyce, District 1 Dallas County justice of the peace, replaced Wendell Lee.

Gordon Hornaday, Fordyce, District 5 Dallas County justice of the peace, replaced Clark Brent.

James Furgason, Gentry, District 12 Benton County justice of the peace, replaced Adriane Carr.

Bobby Wood, Mammoth Spring, District 9 Fulton County justice of the peace, replaced Charles Kendrick.

Will Jacobs, Rison, District 8 Cleveland County justice of the peace, replaced Paul Jacobs.

NW News on 04/30/2019