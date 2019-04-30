Mangum smokes competition on way to 3 regional titles

Arkansas receiver commitment Mason Mangum showed off his athleticism at the Class 6A Region IV track meet with three personal best on Friday and Saturday.

He went 3-for-3 by winning the 110-meter hurdles in 14.22 seconds, 300 hurdles with a personal best of 37.28 seconds and had a personal best of 23 feet, 8.5 inches in the long jump. Mangum recorded a personal best of 14.19 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles in the prelims.

Mangum was pleased with his weekend of work.

“It was really great,” Mangum said “I was really close to going to state in the hurdles last year, so to come in and win both was a great accomplishment for me. I was happy with the way I came out and competed and was able to do my best in all three events.”

He used his speed and athleticism to record 55 catches for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, and also returned 12 kickoffs for 243 yards and a touchdown and five punts for 89 yards.

Mangum, 5-11, 171, 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Austin Westlake, picked the Razorbacks on April 6 over scholarship offers from Illinois, Boston College, Tulane, Furman, Columbia and Louisiana-Lafayette. He has since added an offer from Vanderbilt.

He believes the 300 hurdles is his best event and best shot at winning a state title.

”I think I will really be in the hunt for that," he said.

Razorbacks receivers coach Justin Stepp is expected to visit Mangum’s school Tuesday. He’s also expected to check on receiver target Collin Sullivan of Round Rock.

While some start to fade a bit in the longer hurdles race, Mangum said that’s not the case with him.

“I haven’t really hit that wall yet this season,” he said. “I’ve been finishing really strong in my races this season, so my coach has been telling me I need to get out faster if I really want to run my best.”

Schools seem to have backed off Mangum since his commitment to the Razorbacks, but he has a simple answer should it be needed.

“I tell them I’m committed to the Hogs,” Mangum said.

He plans to get back to Fayetteville for a visit once track and spring football practice is over.