Injured boy's mom faces charges, court files show

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman was arrested on felony charges Saturday morning stemming from multiple injuries to her 2-year-old son, according to court documents.

Brianna Michelle Troub, 22, formerly of Russellville, was taken into custody at about 10:45 a.m. at National Park Medical Center and charged with permitting the abuse of a minor and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Each offense is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Troub was released later on $5,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear May 7 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police responded shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to the emergency room at National Park Medical Center regarding possible child abuse. Upon arrival, police found a 2-year-old boy being treated by several nurses and a doctor for a severe asthma attack, the affidavit said.

The boy had severe bruising and swelling on his forehead, chin, neck and cheeks, and there were other severe bruises and welts in various stages of healing on his arms, chest and stomach, according to the affidavit. He also had a circular burn on the upper left side of his chest, a cut on the inside of his bottom lip and minor bruises on his legs and the middle of his back, the affidavit said.

The boy's mother, identified as Troub, initially said her son suffered the injuries while with a baby sitter, the affidavit said. She then admitted she was lying and that all of the boy's injuries were suffered "while traveling around Hot Springs with her live-in boyfriend," according to the affidavit.

She said her boyfriend would poke her son with force when he "wouldn't chew his food the way he believed he should," the affidavit said. He also would grab the boy with force on his arm, causing bruising, when he was upset with the child, the affidavit said.

Troub admitted she saw the incidents and asked her boyfriend to stop, but he refused, according to the affidavit. She said she had seen the bruising while bathing the boy but had not taken any steps to stop it from happening or to leave until until she took her son to the hospital Saturday because he was having trouble breathing, according to the affidavit.

Troub had no explanation for the burn mark on the boy, the affidavit said. She said he was diagnosed with asthma when he was 6 months old and was prescribed an inhaler, but it was empty, the affidavit said. She admitted the inhaler has needed to be refilled for more than a month and that her son needed the medicine, but that she had neglected to get it refilled since moving to Hot Springs, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit noted that because of the boy's injuries and the severity of his asthma attack, he was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for further treatment.

State Desk on 04/30/2019