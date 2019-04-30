Kentucky stocks river with Arkansas trout

BURKESVILLE, Ky. — Cutthroat trout from an Arkansas hatchery were introduced into the Cumberland River recently, the first time the fish has been stocked in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The agency introduced 38,000 cutthroat trout.

Dave Dreves, assistant director of fisheries for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said the fish came at no cost from Norfork National Fish Hatchery in Arkansas.

The fish averaged just more than 6 inches long.

The cutthroat trout have similar regulations as brown trout in the Cumberland River: a one-fish daily creel limit and a 20-inch minimum size limit.