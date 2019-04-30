Little Rock home struck by gunfire had children inside, police say

Gunfire struck a Little Rock home with three children inside Monday evening, police said.

A ShotSpotter activation drew police to a home in the 1600 block of South Valentine St. at about 10:15 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report. Responding officers found two men and a woman “in clear distress” outside the residence, the report states.

The two men, 36 and 20, refused to speak with police, but the woman, 44, told officers she had just gotten home when she heard “a lot” of gunshots coming through the home, authorities said. According to the woman, two boys, both 12, and a girl, 7, were inside the home at the time.

The 36-year-old was outside the home, near his vehicle, at the time of the gunfire, the report states.

Officers said they found damage from bullets to the home and two cars parked outside, but no injuries were reported.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.