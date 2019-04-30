Cal transfer Connor Vanover to visit Arkansas

California guard Matt Bradley (20) celebrates with center Connor Vanover (23) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Former Baptist Prep and California center Connor Vanover plans to officially visit Arkansas next week.

Vanover (7-3, 225 pounds) signed with the Bears in 2018 and averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 16.4 minutes. He shot 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Vanover is expected to visit Vanderbilt early next week and then visit Fayetteville May 9-10. ESPN rated Vanover a three-star prospect and the No. 43 center in the nation as a senior.

Vanover captured a gold medal at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Argentina after averaging 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in four games.

He averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 1.3 steals in 28 games as a senior at Findlay Prep in Nevada. He played at Baptist Prep for three seasons before attending Findlay Prep, and recorded more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 blocks with the Eagles.

Vanover would have to sit out next season and have three years of eligibility remaining.