LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Grambling State in NLR

by Matt Jones | Today at 6:27 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Dickey-Stephens Park is shown during a game between Arkansas and Grambling State on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in North Little Rock. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Pregame

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, this game isn't being played at Baum-Walker Stadium. Thunderstorms have soaked Fayetteville all afternoon.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in North Little Rock tonight, but it appears the teams will be able to get the game in before the worst hits the central part of the state. Right now it is very warm and muggy.

Arkansas is starting several backups tonight, including Zack Plunkett at catcher, Trey Harris at designated hitter and Curtis Washington Jr. in left field. Arkansas also is using its typical midweek infield with Jordan McFarland at first base, Trevor Ezell at second and Jack Kenley at third.

Ezell and Harris are both from the Little Rock area, and Martin is from not far away in Lonoke.

Kole Ramage (7-1, 4.91 ERA) will start on the mound for the Razorbacks. Grambling will throw senior right hander D'Quan Matthews (0-1, 6.17 ERA).

