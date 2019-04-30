Police Beat

Man hurt, vehicles hit in LR shootout

A Sunday evening shootout in Little Rock injured a man after a bullet struck him in the leg while a hail of gunfire shattered vehicle windows and hit homes, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of West 40th Street on reports of possible shootout in the street between several people, according to the police report.

Police said a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his upper leg and went to the hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses described seeing several people and hearing multiple gunshots before a dark vehicle sped away, the report said.

The shooting damaged multiple vehicles and struck at least one home, according to the report. Investigators reviewed several shell casings belonging to different guns.

Officials listed no other injuries in the report.

Investigators reviewed video footage of a gray sport utility vehicle they believe to be the shooters' getaway car, the report said.

Authorities had made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn't include a detailed description of the suspects.

Shots enter home with 9 kids inside

Gunfire pierced a Little Rock home while at least nine children were inside, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Howard Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said nine children ranging in age from 6 to 15 and two adults were inside and took cover as the shots were fired. The report said everyone declined medical attention.

Investigators noted at least four bullets passed through the home, including one that broke a mirror, according to the report.

Police weren't able to find any shell casings near the scene, the report said.

The report didn't include a description of the shooters or any information about a suspected motive.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.

Try at shoplifting ends with arrest

A Maumelle man tried to walk out of a Walmart in Sherwood with a television worth $1,698 on Monday, police said.

Matthew Wheeler, 20, had previously been banned from the Walmart before he attempted to steal the television, according to a police report.

Police charged him with theft of property and criminal trespass.

Metro on 04/30/2019