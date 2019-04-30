San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., front left, leaves a baseball game after being injured during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PADRES

Tatis out of starting lineup

ATLANTA -- San Diego Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. did not start Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves because of a hamstring injury.

Padres Manager Andy Green said "we prefer not to use" Tatis after the rookie woke up Monday with soreness in the hamstring. Tatis was hurt when he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base Sunday at Washington. He left the game.

Green said the Padres will know more about the severity of the injury "in a day or so."

Tatis, who entered the year as a top prospect, is hitting .300 with 6 home runs and 13 RBI.

Greg Garcia made his first start of the season at shortstop. Green wouldn't say if Manny Machado might move from third base to shortstop if Tatis is placed on the injured list.

YANKEES

Tulo plays rehab game

LAKELAND, Fla. -- New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was 1 for 4 with a home run and a walk in his first injury rehabilitation appearance, against the Detroit Tigers in an extended spring training game Monday,

Tulowitzki struck out twice and flied out, and he played four innings in the field without getting a chance

Tulowitzki is among 13 Yankees currently on the injured list. He has not played since April 3 because of a strained left calf.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu is day-to-day with inflammation in his right knee.

LeMahieu was removed in the bottom of the third inning Sunday at San Francisco because of the inflammation, two days after he fouled a pitch off his knee. Infielder Gio Urshela left after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch in the fifth inning. The Yankees said after the game that X-rays on both players were negative.

METS

No break for Cano

NEW YORK -- Robinson Cano felt comforted. So did Mets Manager Mickey Callaway.

New York's second baseman likely will miss a couple of games with a swollen left hand, yet he was happy an MRI taken Monday was negative. Cano was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the first inning of Sunday's 5-2 win.

"Big exhale," Callaway said. "You hold your breath for a minute about these kind of things, and maybe for 12 hours, while you figure out what's going on."

Cano's hand was swollen about 25 percent larger than normal, and he was not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against Cincinnati.

"It's a huge relief," he said. "It is scary."

Cano's right hand was broken last May 13 when hit by a pitch from Detroit's Blaine Hardy, a layoff that became lengthier when he was suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test.

"I didn't feel the same on this one, but you never know, it can be a small fracture," Cano said.

Cano thought he might be able to play as early as Tuesday but was not sure. He was going to attempt to swing a bat later Monday. When he returns, he might try to use protective equipment.

"I've got to wear something, for sure," he said.

RAYS

1B Lowe promoted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted first baseman Nate Lowe from Class AAA Durham and optioned infielder Christian Arroyo to the minor league affiliate.

The AL East leaders, who have the best record in the majors, announced the moves Monday before opening a four-game series at Kansas City.

Lowe was batting .300 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 21 games at Durham. With Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle on the injured list, the Rays can use another left-handed bat in the lineup against the Royals.

ORIOLES

Karns back on IL

CHICAGO -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Nate Karns has returned to the 10-day injured list after struggling while on a rehab assignment in the minors.

Karns originally went on the IL on April 9 with a right forearm strain. He made rehab appearances with Class AAA Norfolk on April 20 and Class AA Bowie on Thursday, allowing a total of five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Karns was in Baltimore on Monday to get checked out by the team's medical staff. Hyde said he doesn't think Karns is feeling "right," and they are hoping for a good report that will allow him to return to his rehab work.

Photo by FR157181 AP

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sports on 04/30/2019