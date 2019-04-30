Mountain bike festival spans three decades at Devil's Den

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Richard Cook of Springdale pedals across Lee Creek during a group ride at the 31st annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival at Devil's Den State Park.

Riders don't exactly go over a river and through the woods at the annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival. They also aren't quite up the creek without a paddle.

The off-road set does cross a creek, twice, and they ramble through the forest during the festival held each April at Devil's Den State Park west of Winslow.

See you next year The 32nd annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is set for April 3-5, 2020 at Devil’s Den State Park. The festival offers guided group rides along the Fossil Flats Trail, bike games for kids, ride workshops, a night ride and a Saturday evening cook-out. Riders are required to wear a helmet on group rides. All activities are free. Source: Staff report

This year's showcase of knobby-tired fun and frivolity was the 31st annual festival, held April 5-7 at the park that's known as the birthplace of Arkansas mountain biking.

Group rides along the Fossil Flats Trail loop through the park's rugged terrain each festival day. Experienced riders share their knowledge during workshops geared toward improving rider skills.

There are bike games and a skills course for kids and the young at heart, along with free food and plenty of it.

The Ozark Off-Road Cyclists are the major spokes in the wheels that keep the festival rolling along year after year. Members guide group rides, cook delicious food and help out as needed.

Corey Milford kept a fire going in a huge smoker filled with racks of ribs and enough chicken to feed all of Campground A, which is mountain bike central at the festival. And that's idea, Milford said.

Everyone in the campground was invited to fill a plate, whether there for the festival or not. Same with breakfast. What could be the largest campfire skillet known to man bubbled with a hobo hash of potatoes, eggs, sausage, cheese and veggies.

Campfire dining and off-road riding are highlights, but it all takes a back seat when the big splash contest commences at noon on festival Saturday along Lee Creek near the campground.

In this marquee event, contestants ride their bikes at break-neck speed down a hill and into Lee Creek to see who can make the biggest splash. Brannan Pack, director of the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists, is the enthusiastic emcee, getting the crowd excited and cheering each splasher.

Three judges picked from the audience on the creek bank held up placards scoring each splash-master up to a possible 10.

Pack encouraged judges to award extra points for style or costumes. Logan Chambers of Farmington wore his Big Smiths and a farm hat on his splash into the creek. One splasher stood up on his seat and two youngsters hit the water in tandem on one bike.

A big splash contest wasn't part of a mountain bike festival long ago in Colorado that inspired the first mountain bike festival here.

Arkansas mountain biking was just cutting its baby teeth when Tim Scott, long-time assistant superintendent at Devil's Den, started the festival at the park.

He and another park staffer traveled to the Colorado festival. They got the notion that Devil's Den was ideal for an event here. The first Ozark Mountain Bike Festival was patterned after the Colorado shindig.

"Basically, we stole everything they were doing out there," Scott said.

Fossil Flats Trail is believed to be the first trail in Arkansas built specifically for mountain biking, Scott said. Reroutes have improved the trail over the years and lengthened it a bit. Parts are rough and rocky. Others are smooth as a baby's behind.

Sections that washed away whenever Lee Creek flooded have been relocated. The lung buster one- half-mile climb up Racer's Hill isn't as steep, but it's still a wheezer of an ascent up switchbacks to the summit. Then riders get the joy of a long downhill glide.

Bikers can take a spur trail to avoid Racer's Hill if they wish. Fossil Flats Trail is now about six miles in length instead of five, with options for shorter distances. It's also open for hiking.

Some minor changes are in store for next year's festival, set for April 3-5, 2020. Guided group rides will start later in the morning, Scott said. They've been taking off at 9 a.m. and sometimes it's still chilly then in early April.

"We should also have some new trail to ride," Scott said. Where the new path will go hasn't been determined yet.

