Arkansas man killed in highway wreck with garbage truck, police say

A North Little Rock man was killed in an Arkansas highway wreck Tuesday morning after pulling out of a gas station and into the path of a garbage truck, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. along U.S. 65 after the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu pulled out of a gas station near Grider Field Road and was hit by the truck.

The department identified the driver of the car as 59-year-old James Errickson of North Little Rock.

A 47-year-old passenger from St. Peters, Mo. was in Errickson's car, according to the Arkansas State Police. He suffered unknown injuries and was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities didn’t identify the driver of the Waste Management truck.

State police noted no other injuries in a report, which indicated dry roads and clear weather at the time of the wreck.

Pine Bluff police said they’re still investigating the deadly wreck.

At least 136 people have been killed in fatal crashes in Arkansas since the beginning of the year, according to preliminary figures.