NWA fishing report

BEAVER LAKE

Prime springtime fishing has arrived.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie fishing is good. Minnows are working better than jigs. Crappie are moving shallow.

Fish three to 10 feet deep around shoreline brush. A good jig color is a red or black body with a chartreuse tail.

White bass fishing is good as the fish make their spawning run up the White and War Eagle rivers. Any lure that looks like a minnow is a good choice.

Striped bass are prowling the south end of the lake this late in April, which is unusual, Whitehouse said. Usually around April 1 they start to move north. A 38-pound striper was caught on April 19. Use brood minnows or shad.

Catfish are biting hot dogs chunks soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie fishing is good on minnows, hair jigs or tube jigs all over the lake. Crappie are in shallow water.

Black bass are biting an array of lures including jig and pigs, spinner baits, jerk baits and soft plastic lures.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

Al Perea at the lake office said fishing is good for crappie with small jigs or minnows. Black bass are biting minnows or all types of lures. Try crickets for bluegill.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie fishing is good five feet deep with jigs or minnows.

Black bass are shallow. Try spinner baits or Zoom Flukes. Catfish bite best in the evening. Use stink bait or liver. Bluegill fishing is fair with worms.

BELLA VISTA

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good black bass fishing with jig and pigs, jerk baits or plastic worms rigged Carolina style. Lake Windsor is fishing well for bass.

Crappie fishing is good with minnows three to five feet deep.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of soft plastic lures rigged any style.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Lake Eucha on jigs, minnows or spoons. Fish around brush or riprap. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with crank baits, jig and pigs or spinner baits.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good on jigs or minnows. Try cut bait for catfish.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said the black bass spawn is on, but bass on the beds are difficult to catch especially on calm days. Try a Ned rig or plastic worm rigged on a shaky head to catch bass on spawning beds.

Wind improves the bass fishing. Try jerk baits or Zoom Flukes along gravel points on breezy days. Jointed top-water lures such as a Red Fin or Thunder Stick are working as well. Plastic worms or plastic craws are also productive.

Sports on 04/30/2019