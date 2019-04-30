NWA outdoor briefs

Rogers sets monarch festival

"Birds, Bees and Butterflies" monarch festival will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Rogers.

The event encourages residents to build habitats for birds, bees and butterflies at their homes and features workshops and demonstrations of habitats. Activities are at the Rogers Farmers Market, First and Poplar streets, and Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. Visitors can also see the butterfly garden near the market building.

A lecture by Benjamin Vogt, director of Monarch Gardens in Lincoln, Neb., is at 7 p.m. Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists and downtown Rogers are event co-hosts.

Group kicks off Thursday rides

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will host beginner mountain bike rides at 6 p.m. each Thursday on trails around Northwest Arkansas.

The first ride is Thursday at Lake Fayetteville. Meet at Veteran's Memorial Park. Rides are set for May 9 at Mount Sequoyah, May 16 at Mount Kessler, May 23 at Fitzgerald trail in Springdale and May 30 at Lake Wedington.

Insect study focus of hike

A 2.5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Saturday along the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista is all about bugs.

Austin Jones, a graduate assistant studying insect diversity at the University of Arkansas, will lead the hike. Jones will identify insects, spiders and other crawling creatures along the way.

Meet at the Bear Hollow trailhead on Lancashire Boulevard. Free shuttle service to the starting point on Hart Lane begins at 8:30 a.m. The hike is from Hart Lane back to Bear Hollow trailhead. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.

The series of Back 40 informational hikes is hosted by the city of Bella Vista. For more information call 479-876-1255.

Park program hires youths

Buffalo National River is accepting applications through Wednesday for the Youth Conservation Corps summer youth employment program. The eight-week program hires young people to work on public lands while developing an ethic of stewardship and civic responsibility.

Youths assist with a variety of trail and facility maintenance projects at Buffalo National River while networking with peers and National Park Service staff.

More information and applications are available on the Buffalo National River website at: https://www.nps.gov/buff/getinvolved/workwithus.htm.

Lost Valley open

Lost Valley near the Buffalo National River is now open after repairs and improvements were completed.

The access road was rerouted, the parking area moved out of the Clark Creek flood zone and parking was made more handicapped accessible.

Lost Valley features a 1.1-mile trail, waterfall and bluff shelter. It is popular with wildflower enthusiasts, hikers and waterfall hunters.

Ecology tour set at prairie

Society of Wetland Scientists will host a free wetland ecology tour from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Woolsey Wet Prairie, 15 S. Broyles, in Fayetteville.

Local experts in botany, ornithology and herpetology will give presentations and lead hikes.

For details contact Eric Fuselier, eric.fuselier@craftontull.com.

Sports on 04/30/2019