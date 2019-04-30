Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Source: UAPB punter to sign

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are signing undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The Browns brought Gillan in for a workout before the NFL Draft. They plan to sign him later this week and have him in camp to compete with starting punter Britton Colquitt, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Gillan still must pass a physical before signing. Gillan caught Cleveland's attention -- and other teams' as well -- after averaging 43.4 yards per punt last season. He was born in England and played rugby growing up in Scotland before his father, a member of the Royal Armed Forces, was transferred to the United States. Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season, averaging 45.4 yards per kick and setting a team record with 32 punts inside the 20.

Draft draws record numbers

The NFL Draft drew record numbers both on site and on television. The league said Monday that more than 600,000 attended over the three days in Nashville, easily eclipsing the 250,000 that came to watch two years ago in Philadelphia. Nielsen reports that the draft on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network averaged 6.1 million viewers at any given time over the three days. The draft averaged 5.5 million viewers last year, which was the first time all seven rounds were on broadcast television. The average numbers were up despite the ratings for Thursday's first round being flat. The combined average for the three networks was 11.1 million, which was down from last year's 11.2 million. The ABC broadcast averaged 4.5 million, which was up 21 percent from last year's 3.7 million that watched on Fox. Next year's draft is slated to take place in Las Vegas and will be the first significant event hosted by the Raiders in their new home city. The Raiders will play their final season in Oakland this year before moving to Nevada.

Eagles exercise Wentz's option

The Eagles exercised quarterback Carson Wentz's fifth-year option on Monday, an expected move that was made at this time because the deadline was this week. By exercising the option, Wentz is under contract through the 2020 season. This does not preclude the Eagles from agreeing to a contract extension with Wentz, but it ensures the team has control of Wentz for at least two more seasons -- and potentially more, if it reached that point and they decided to utilize the franchise tag. The Eagles have been public about keeping Wentz in Philadelphia on a long-term deal, so he likely wouldn't play on the fifth-year option unless the two sides cannot reach agreement on a new contract in the next 15 months. The fifth-year option is not guaranteed unless the player is injured. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is set to play on his fifth-year option this season, although offensive tackle Lane Johnson is an example of a player who never played on his option year because the team had given him a new contract.

Janikowski to retire

Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski is set to retire after an 18-year career. Janikowski spent 17 seasons with Oakland before kicking last season with Seattle after signing a one-year deal. Janikowski's agent, Paul Healy, confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that his client intends to retire. Janikowski, 41, told ESPN over the weekend he didn't believe his body could handle kicking in the NFL anymore. The Raiders took Janikowski with the 17th overall pick in the 2000 draft out of Florida State. Janikowski converted 80.4% of his field goal attempts during his career, including a career long of 63 yards during the 2011 season, the only time he was selected for the Pro Bowl. The kick at the time matched the NFL record for longest field goal made.

Shazier to miss season

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will miss a second consecutive season while recovering from spinal surgery. The team placed Shazier on the physically unable to perform list Monday, allowing him more time to continue his rehabilitation from a lower spine injury suffered against Cincinnati in December 2017.

BASKETBALL

Popovich, Spurs negotiating

Coach Gregg Popovich is negotiating a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The 70-year-old Popovich just finished his 23rd season with the Spurs. The Spurs have made the playoffs in each of the last 22 seasons, a streak that ties for the longest in NBA history, and there was some speculation about whether he would return. He has won five NBA championships with San Antonio. He said Monday that negotiations are under way.

OKC to keep Donovan

The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to keep Coach Billy Donovan for a fifth year. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said Monday that he doesn't expect change despite Oklahoma City's third consecutive first-round playoff exit. The Thunder have reached the playoffs each of Donovan's four years with the team, but they haven't won a playoff series since Kevin Durant left for Golden State in free agency after the 2015-16 season. Donovan has a 199-129 regular-season record, but he is 15-19 in the playoffs.

Paul fined $35,000

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for what the NBA called "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact" with an official during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe. The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets' 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Paul was automatically ejected for a second technical foul for brushing referee Josh Tiven while arguing that Warriors guard Klay Thompson committed a loose-ball foul against him. Paul said afterward he wasn't sure what he did wrong and wouldn't say whether he made contact with Tiven while arguing.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Beard rewarded by Texas Tech with new contract

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has made Chris Beard one of the nation’s top-paid coaches in college basketball after he led the Red Raiders to their first national championship game.

Beard, The Associated Press National Coach of the Year, got a new contract Monday that will pay him an average of $4.575 million annually through the 2024-25 season.

“In only three years, Chris Beard has elevated Texas Tech to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said.

“The 2018 Elite Eight, and this year’s appearance in the national championship game has raised the entire profile of Texas Tech athletics and is a source of great pride for all Red Raiders.”

The deal came three weeks after the Big 12 co-champions lost in overtime to Virginia in the national title game.

It is the second year in a row that Beard has been rewarded with a new contract. The Red Raiders won a school-record 31 games this season, a year after going to the Elite Eight for the first time.

Beard has a 76-31 record in three seasons with the Red Raiders. He thanked school leaders, former and current players and staffs, and students and fans for their commitment to the program.

“Together we have accomplished some great things in the past three years but we are not satisfied and will continue working tirelessly to build one of the best college basketball programs in the nation,” Beard said.

Beard was coming off a 30-victory season at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2016 when he was hired by Texas Tech, where he had spent a decade as an assistant coach for Bobby Knight, and then Pat Knight, through the 2010-11 season.

Beard was then head coach for one season in the semipro American Basketball Association before stops at two lower-division schools in Texas and his standout season at Little Rock. He had then agreed to a five-year contract to be UNLV’s coach before Tubby Smith unexpectedly left Texas Tech.

Photo by FR171432 AP

Chris Beard

