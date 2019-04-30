Officer faces no charges in death

An Arkansas prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against a Blytheville police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this month, saying the shooting was justified because the man ignored the officer's commands and attacked her, according to a letter obtained Monday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Scott Ellington, the prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, wrote in a letter Friday to state investigators that Blytheville police officer Leann Norman would not be criminally charged for the April 7 shooting of 35-year-old Marzues Scott.

Authorities said Norman responded that night to reports of an employee being attacked at the Dodge'sconvenience store along South Division Street before confronting Scott across the street at the Deerfield Inn Hotel.

Ellington wrote that Scott, a Blytheville resident, ignored Norman's commands and "became aggressive toward the officer" when she told him to stop and come toward her before drawing her gun.

Scott began fighting Norman, who appeared to be the only officer on scene at the time, striking her in the face and head before knocking her to the ground, according to prosecutors.

"After these blows, Scott continued to pursue and show aggression towards her," Ellington wrote. "This, along with his repeated defiance of her commands, Officer Norman was reasonable in believing that her life was in danger when she fired her service weapon."

Ellington cited an Arkansas statute that allows officers to use force in the defense of what they perceive to be deadly force by another person.

Authorities said Norman shot multiple times, striking Scott at least two times as he continued approaching her after being shot.

Scott died after medical crews took him to the hospital, less than an hour after encountering police, officials said.

Scott grew up and attended high school in Blytheville before serving in the U.S. Marines and receiving an honorable discharge for his service, according to his obituary.

He had two children.

The Arkansas State Police investigated the shooting and forwarded its findings to the prosecutor's office ahead of Ellington's decision. His office said the case was still under investigation pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

Norman's status with Blytheville police wasn't immediately known Monday.

Police departments typically put officers on paid administrative leave after they use force until they are cleared of criminal charges and often an internal investigation.

Police Chief Ross Thompson didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Monday afternoon.

