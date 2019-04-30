Police: Teen shot in Maumelle dies

A 17-year-old who was shot in the back of the head at a central Arkansas apartment building by another teen has died, and authorities plan to levy a murder charge against the suspect, police said Monday.

Authorities said the shooting happened Friday morning at the Gables of Maumelle, an apartment complex just feet away from the Police Department along Union Court.

Officers received the call at 10:06 a.m., said Jim Hansard, spokesman for the Maumelle Police Department.

Medical crews took the victim to a hospital, where he died Sunday morning, officials said.

Police said the teen was shot by another 17-year-old, but authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting.

Hansard said the two knew each other and had been friends at one point.

Authorities plan to charge the suspect -- whose identity hasn't been released -- with second-degree murder. He will be charged as an adult.

Police said the teen remained in the Pulaski County jail.

The homicide marks the second of the year for Maumelle, Hansard said. The first occurred in February at the same apartment complex. Hansard said the police are called there occasionally for reasons such as theft or drug crimes.

"I wouldn't say it's any more than anywhere else," Hansard said about crime at the complex.

The city, which has a population of approximately 17,160, had one homicide last year. Before the 2018 homicide, it had been 15 years since the last one, Hansard said.

Hansard said police are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim because both are youths. Police were not able to release any more information Monday.

Metro on 04/30/2019