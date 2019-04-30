PHOTO: Robbers, including 1 in bear mask, make off with cash in central Arkansas gas station holdup, cops say

Two robbers made off with cash after holding up a central Arkansas gas station early Tuesday morning, police said. Photo courtesy of Searcy police.

Two robbers made off with cash after holding up a central Arkansas gas station early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Searcy Police Department said two males entered the Valero Big Red around 3:15 a.m. at 710 East Beebe Capps, which is near Arkansas 36, with one of them displaying a handgun and demanding cash from the clerk.

Police said one of the robbers went around the counter and took money from the register before the pair fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one appeared to be injured in the holdup.

The police department released photos taken from security cameras showing one of the robbers wearing a bear mask while the other one had his face partially covered by a hat and his shirt.

No arrests have been made as of late Tuesday morning.