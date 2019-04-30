SOFTBALL

Arkansas loses at Texas A&M

Kelbi Fortenberry struck twice for Texas A&M in a 4-1 victory over the University of Arkansas on Monday night in College Station, Texas.

Fortenberry had an RBI double in the second inning to score Taudrea Sinnie and Blake-Ann Fritsch and put the Aggies (27-22, 5-16 SEC) up 2-0. In the sixth inning, she had a two-out, two-run single to score Megan Smith and Ashlynn Walls to make it 4-0.

Arkansas (35-17, 9-12) answered in the top of the seventh when Danielle Gibson singled up the middle to score Aly Manzo.

Mary Haff allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 3 2/3 innings and took the loss for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Tech freshman wins weekly award

Arkansas Tech University second baseman/designated player Tymber Riley was named freshman of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Riley went 6 for 11 with 2 home runs and had 4 RBI in a sweep of Ouachita Baptist. Riley leads the team in batting at .439 and has 11 home runs on the season.

SAU pitcher wins GAC honor

Victoria Taylor of Southern Arkansas University was named pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Taylor allowed 6 hits and 1 run in 14 innings while striking out 18 batters in two victories over Henderson State University.

MEN'S GOLF

Henderson State to host NCAA regional

Henderson State University will host the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional Golf Tournament at Hot Springs Country Club's Arlington Course on May 9-11. The top six schools will earn a trip to the NCAA Division II National Championship in Daniels, W.Va., May 20-24.

Joining Henderson State from the Great American Conference are Arkansas Tech University, Southern Arkansas University, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. The rest of the Central Regional field includes Lindenwood, Washburn, Central Missouri, Northeastern State and Winona State. The Midwest Region teams include Indianapolis, Grand Valley State, Missouri-St. Louis, Ferris State, Trevecca Nazarene, Findlay, Wayne State, Hillsdale, Bellarmine and Maryville.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson, Arkansas Tech heading to regional

Henderson State University and Arkansas Tech University are headed to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament on May 6-8 in Muskogee, Okla.

The top four teams in the regional will earn a trip to the NCAA Division II National Championship on May 14-18 at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The central regional includes Northeastern State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Minnesota State, Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney, Lindenwood, Southern Nazarene and Oklahoma Baptist.

Sports on 04/30/2019