Students protest Arkansas Tech University scholarship honoring former professor

RUSSELLVILLE — Scores of students and others turned out Tuesday to protest an Arkansas Tech University scholarship honoring a former professor.

Some Jewish groups and national and international scholars recently complained that the professor, Michael Link, was a Holocaust denier and taught anti-Semitic views.

Arkansas Tech has said it did not find evidence supporting those allegations.

Link died in 2016.

The rally was peaceful. One man who said he’s a white supremacist survivalist showed up to argue for the scholarship. He and some students traded insults.

A 96-year-old World War II veteran, Beryl Wolfson, turned out in a wheelchair. He said people should know the Holocaust happened and he recalled horrors he saw at the Dachau concentration camp when he and others liberated it.

Students carried signs such as “No Nazi Money,” “Holocaust denial is anti Semitic” and “We will not be silent.”

The self-identified white supremacist wore a T-shirt saying “Death to all Christ killers.”

