Suspects said to head to Arkansas

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Authorities in southern Arizona have identified two suspects from Arkansas who are wanted in a homicide.

Pima County sheriff's officials said Shane Martin, 41, and Marietta Hope Keeter, 29, are believed to be on their way to the Carroll County area in Arkansas where they were last known to be living.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check at a home last Friday night and discovered the body of a dead woman inside. The victim has been identified as Julia Rankin, 73, and authorities said her body had obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives took over the case and identified Martin and Keeter as suspects. Sheriff's officials wouldn't immediately say Monday how the two suspects are linked to the case.

State Desk on 04/30/2019