Protesters hold placards that read: "I want real elections" and "No thug, only tyranny" as they gather outside the Eastern Court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Supporters rallied outside a court in Hong Kong on Wednesday ahead of a court appearance by more than 40 fellow protesters who have been charged with rioting. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

23 protesters told of rioting charges

HONG KONG -- Charges were read Wednesday against more than 20 Hong Kong protesters who have been accused of rioting -- the most serious counts filed since mass demonstrations began in the city this summer.

Standing in a heavy rain, supporters rallied outside the court and chanted "Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times," in what has become a familiar refrain. They are protesting China's influence in the city, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory with its own laws and legal system.

Police said late Tuesday that 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons. The accused set up roadblocks, broke fences, damaged street signs and attacked police officers with bricks and iron rods, police said in a statement.

Only 23 people appeared in court Wednesday, and all were released on bail. They have to hand over their travel documents and are not allowed to go out in the hours from midnight to 6 a.m. Their sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

They were detained after clashes with police at an unauthorized protest in the western part of Hong Kong on Sunday, when police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters who were blocking the streetss.

Russia troops sent to battle wildfires

President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help battle wildfires burning across a territory the size of Belgium after record-high temperatures turned patches of forest into a tinderbox.

Russia has declared a state of emergency in four Siberian districts because of the fires, after pressure to act as smoke visible from space stretched across the region to the Ural mountains thousands of miles away.

The military mobilization marks a reversal from the hands-off approach that allowed the fires to spread during a hot summer in which June temperatures in the affected regions were about 10 degrees above the 30-year average from 1981 to 2010. There were efforts to fight 264,400 acres of fires, out of more than 7 million acres that were burning Wednesday, according to Russia's Federal Forestry Agency.

Greenpeace Russia spokesman Andrey Allakhverdov said the fires are on track to be the worst since the government eased rules in 2015, when it created zones of control in which the authorities were effectively allowed to ignore conflagrations that didn't threaten to damage property or lives.

China puts Taiwan off limits to some

BEIJING -- China said Wednesday that it was banning trips by individual Chinese travelers to Taiwan, citing the current state of relations with the democratically governed island, in what appears to be another move to increase financial and diplomatic pressure on the island to force it to endorse Beijing's position that Taiwan is Chinese territory.

The one-sentence notice Wednesday from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said such trips would be suspended starting today "in light of the current relations between the two sides."

China had permitted individual travel to Taiwan only by residents of 47 major cities. All others had to apply for permission through selected travel agencies and travel on group tours.

It's unclear what effect the move would have on the Taiwanese tourism industry, which also draws large numbers of visitors from South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.

A Section on 08/01/2019