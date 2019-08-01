Aces in the hole

BOB BILLEAUD, No. 13 Maumelle Country Club, gap wedge, 113 yards. Witnesses: Max Fulmer and Troy Lefler.

BEN BAXTER, No. 16 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), pitching wedge, 115 yards. Witnesses: Carl Roebuck, Sonny Harvison and Larry Price.

TREY ERWIN, No. 11 Hurricane Golf and Country Club (Bryant), 6-iron, 150 yards. Witness: John Ashley Thompson.

JOHN MAYES, No. 15 Country Club of Arkansas, 5-iron, 161 yards. Witnesses: Bob Buckalew, Mike Miller and Jimmy Paul.

BILLY McKINNEY, No. 11 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), pitching wedge. Witnesses: Aaron Whitehead, Michael McKeown.

CELESTE PARKS, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 6-hybrid, 97 yards. Witnesses: David Surguine, Jeanne Miller and David Parks.

JOHN RAND, No. 13 Maumelle Country Club, 9-iron, 120 yards.

