The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas extends offer to brother of Chase Hayden

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:30 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption 2022 athlete Dallan Hayden and his father Aaron Hayden.

Arkansas has extended an offer to highly regarded sophomore athlete Dallan Hayden, the brother of Razorbacks running back Chase Hayden.

Hayden, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Memphis Christian Brothers, now has 12 offers, including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Duke, Texas A&M and others.

"I’m excited they offered because obviously I have a brother up there," he said. "And Arkansas has put a lot of great running backs in the NFL and some defensive backs also, and those are the two positions I play."

His father, Aaron, played running back for Tennessee from 1992-94 and was a 4th-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1995.

Hayden, who ran 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a Tennessee camp, likes how the Razorbacks are recruiting the Memphis area.

"Arkansas is trying to get more kids from the Memphis area, which is really good," Hayden said.

He recorded 14 unassisted tackles, 11 assisted tackles and 12 pass breakups as a freshman.

