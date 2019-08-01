Bestselling author to deliver Central Arkansas Library System lecture

FILE - A sign for the Ron Robinson Theater is shown in this 2014 file photo.

Susan Orlean, author of the bestsellers The Library Book and The Orchid Thief, will deliver the Central Arkansas Library System's 2019 Fred K. Darragh Jr. Lecture, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call (501) 918-3098 or visit CALS.org.

Orlean was a staff writer for The New Yorker for more than 20 years and is a former contributing editor at Rolling Stone and Vogue.

The Library Book, Orlean's most recent work, explores the history, power and future of libraries through the lens of her quest to solve a notorious cold case: Who set fire to the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986, destroying 400,000 books?

The library system will also screen the 2002 film Adaptation, loosely based on The Orchid Thief, at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. The R-rated film stars Nicolas Cage as a screenwriter who tries and fails to write a movie based on The Orchid Thief.