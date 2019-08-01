Building renamed for late Gov. Rockefeller

A state government office building east of the state Capitol is now called the Winthrop Rockefeller Building, after a ceremony Wednesday in which a plaque honoring the late governor was unveiled.

Act 1086 of 2019 -- sponsored by state Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock -- renamed the state office building known as the 501 Building and the former National Old Line Insurance Building for Rockefeller. The measure became law on July 24.

The building was constructed in 1954. Rockefeller, who was governor from 1967-71, lived in its penthouse during his first few months in office while the Governor's Mansion was undergoing renovations, according to state officials.

The state purchased the building in 1999, said Anne Laidlaw, director of the Division of Building Authority, which is in the new Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Those attending the ceremony included Lisenne Rockefeller, the widow of Gov. Rockefeller's son, the late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller; her stepson, Winthrop Paul Rockefeller Jr.; and her son, Will Rockefeller.

"As soon as I moved into the governor's office, Lisenne knows the first thing I asked for is I would like to have a picture of Winthrop Rockefeller hanging in the governor's office, [and] she was generous enough to provide a picture. It is a big picture, if you've ever been in there," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said to several dozen people on hand in the building's lobby.

Hutchinson, who has served as governor since 2015, said Gov. Rockefeller's accomplishments were historic, ranging from expanding openness in government which he advocated through the Freedom of Information Act, to making extraordinary progress in economic development, to overhauling prisons, to improving race relations, and speaking out to unify the state.

"It is a model that I emulate as governor and only hope to be able to achieve some of those things in the same fashion," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said renaming the building is important to him for a few other reasons.

"One is that I always have liked this building and that's because I look at it every day from my office [on the second floor of the state Capitol]. That's my view," he said. "The other reason I like this building so much is because on the top floor it is the best view in Little Rock. You get the view of the Capitol, it's a historic building, and I wish I had the same view from here over in my office, but it doesn't work that way."

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch's office is on the building's top floor, where Gov. Rockefeller's penthouse was located, Shane Broadway, vice president of government relations for the ASU System, said after the ceremony.

Win Rockefeller Jr., speaking on behalf of his family, said, "This is a great honor and a great privilege for us to be here and have this building named after my grandfather."

Johnson said his late father, Jim Johnson, revealed that he regretted voting as a state senator to allow "them to build that insurance building across the street at the Capitol, and block the view of people driving up Capitol Avenue. It has ruined the view.

"I'm sure now he and Gov. Rockefeller have a better view," he said in remarks that drew chuckles.

Johnson noted that Gov. Rockefeller defeated Jim Johnson when Rockefeller was elected governor in 1966.

"To me, it just shows that we are almost just closing the circle in that not only was I able to sponsor this bill and honor Gov. Rockefeller, but I also got to honor his family and the late Lt. Gov. Win Paul Rockefeller, who became my very dear friend and who my daughter worked for in his office, and his son, Win, is now my neighbor," he said.

"It made me think of how we close the circle in Arkansas and how we are all interconnected through some many different things and the friendships that have developed."

