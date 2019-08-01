County shooting leaves teen dead

A teenager died near Jacksonville on Tuesday after the two boys to whom he was supposed to sell marijuana instead robbed and shot him, a Pulaski County sheriff's spokesman said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pulaski County deputies responded to a shooting in the LSL Liquor Store parking lot at 9127 Arkansas 161, Lt. Cody Burk said. He identified the victim as Seth Taylor, 18. Taylor's address was unavailable.

Taylor died at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, and Seth Ray Allen, 18, was arrested on a charge of capital murder, Burk said. A 15-year-old was also shot, but Burk said the youth's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Allen told police that he and a friend used social media to set up a drug deal with Taylor and planned to rob him when they got to the liquor store, an arrest report said.

Allen's friend, who was not in custody as of Wednesday evening, shot Taylor during the robbery, the report said.

Allen was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening without bail, according to the jail's roster.

