Cubs now tied with Cardinals atop NL Central

Kyle Hendricks (shown) of the Chicago Cubs allowed 7 hits and struck out 7 over 7 innings in the Cubs’ victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Kyle Hendricks struck out seven in seven innings and Ian Happ hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as the Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis 2-0 Wednesday night and moved into a tie with the Cardinals atop the NL Central.

The teams have identical 57-50 records. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four.

Hendricks (8-8) improved to 8-0 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. Chicago has won all 11 of those games.

Hendricks allowed seven hits and didn't walk a batter in a 104-pitch effort. He has allowed just 1 earned run over 23 innings in 3 starts (0.39 ERA) against St. Louis this season.

Closer Craig Kimbrel picked his eighth save in 10 chances. He worked out of a jam in the ninth. With runners at second and third and one out, he retired Matt Wieters and Yairo Munoz.

Happ, who was recalled from Class AAA Des Moines on Friday, singled off Miles Mikolas (7-11) and scored Kris Bryant, who had reached on a one-out error by third baseman Tommy Edman. Anthony Rizzo drew a walk, setting the stage for Happ's run-scoring hit.

Mikolas did not allow an earned run over 52/3 innings. He allowed 6 hits, struck out 3 and walked 1.

Chicago scored an unearned run in the eighth inning. Javier Baez hit a two-out double that was originally ruled foul, but changed on video review. A pickoff throw to second from catcher Wieters skipped into the outfield and allowed Baez to score.

St. Louis failed to score despite leadoff doubles in the second, third and fourth innings.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who entered the game with seven home runs in his last eight games, had a pair of doubles.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4 (10) Josh Donaldson homered in the top of the 10th as Atlanta defeated host Washington.

REDS 4, PIRATES 1 One day after they fought on the field, the Pirates and Reds were on good behavior during Cincinnati's victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 1 Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break open a scoreless game and lead Los Angeles over host Colorado.

GIANTS 5, PHILLIES 1 Jeff Samardzija tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar homered in a five-run fifth and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 1 Freddy Galvis and rookie Bo Bichette hit solo home runs to lead Toronto over host Kansas City.

TIGERS 9, ANGELS 1 Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first victory since May 12 and visiting Detroit beat Los Angeles.

INDIANS 10, ASTROS 4 Roberto Perez homered twice, Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each hit a three-run shot and host Cleveland defeated Houston.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 5 Kevin Kiermaier homered on the first pitch he saw after coming off the injured list, and Austin Meadows hit a three-run shot to lead visiting Tampa Bay over Boston.

RANGERS 9, MARINERS 7 All-Star left-hander Mike Minor won for the first time in more than a month, with host Texas going ahead to stay after he threw his last pitch in a victory over Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Austin Romine hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh and New York beat visiting Arizona.

TWINS 7, MARLINS 4 Jose Berrios struck out a season-high 11 in seven innings and Minnesota hit three home runs in a victory over host Miami.

METS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Todd Frazier singled to score the go-ahead run in the ninth before Michael Conforto eventually hit a two-run single and visiting New York beat Chicago.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 5, Washington 4 (10)

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, LA Angels 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

NY Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee at Oakland, (n)

Sports on 08/01/2019