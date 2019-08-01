Driver critically injured after truck crashes onto railroad tracks

Vehicle rolled off the Miller Creek Bridge bridge on East Main Street in Batesville an landed on some railroad tracks.

A driver was rushed to a Batesville hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after his truck crashed onto railroad tracks, officials said in a news release.

Batesville Fire Department firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a call about a vehicle that slide off the road near a bridge on East Main Street at the Miller Creek Bridge. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle on its top on the railroad tracks.

Emergency personnel used tools to free the driver, the Batesville Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

“He was in critical condition at the scene and was transferred to White River Medical Center,” Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn said.

No further information was immediately available.