Intruder fatally shot after kicking in door of Arkansas apartment, police say

A man was fatally shot early Thursday after he was greeted by gunfire when he kicked in the door of a West Memphis apartment, authorities said.

Officers with the West Memphis Police Department said they responded around 4:30 a.m. to an apartment at 147 Stuart Ave. in reference to man kicking in the front door.

Officers said they found Bernard Bullins, 26, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at the scene.

A resident told investigators she and her boyfriend were asleep in the bedroom when they heard the front door being kicked in, according to a news release from the West Memphis Police Department. The boyfriend said he grabbed his gun and fired twice when he noticed an unknown individual walking down the hallway of the apartment.

The deputy prosecutor attorney ruled that the occupant was acting in self-defense when he fired his handgun at Bullins, police said, noting no charges would be filed.