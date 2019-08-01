Fishing hot spots

Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool) Bass fishing is excellent with chartreuse/black back crankbaits, black/red buzzbaits and plastic frogs early in the morning, and black/blue jigs in midday. Catfishing are biting Catfish Pro stink bait, worms and skipjack. Bream are biting redworms and crickets. Crappie are biting minnows. Black bass are excellent if you get there in the early morning or try again later in the evening. Topwater baits are working, as well as black/red buzzbaits and frogs.

Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool) Bass fishing is excellent in the mornings with topwaters, particularly frogs, as well as black/red Speed Worm buzzbaits. Bream fishing is fair on worms and crickets. Crappie are biting minnows. Catfish are biting worms or skipjack.

Harris Brake Lake Bass fishing is good in the early morning and late evenings near brush. Bream fishing is excellent around brush piles with worms or crickets. Crappie fishing is fair early with minnows or jigs. Catfish are biting a large range of baits.

