Former Hog Justice Hill transfers to Utah junior college

Former Arkansas point guard Justice Hill announced Thursday in a post on his Twitter account that he has transferred to Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on June 20.

Hill (5-10, 182) committed to former Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson on Feb. 14, 2016, enrolled in January. He redshirted and practiced with the team during the second semester of the 2018-19 season. He'll have three years to play three basketball while having four years of eligibility to play football.

He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals as a sophomore and 17.5 points, four rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals as a junior at Little Rock Christian.

A two-sport athlete, Hill also had football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard when he signed to play basketball in November.

He led Little Rock Christian to the Class 5A state title in football with a 52-38 victory over Pulaski Academy and was named MVP of the game.

Hill's father, Fitz, was Arkansas' football recruiting coordinator from 1998-2000, the same period that Anderson was the Arkansas' men's basketball recruiting coordinator.

Hill was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after passing for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 208 of 291 passes with 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on 112 carries.