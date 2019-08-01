• Jennifer Weiler, a municipal judge in Garfield Heights, Ohio, said she's going to review a 10-day jail sentence handed down by a city magistrate to Nancy Segula, a 79-year-old woman who refused to stop feeding stray cats in her neighborhood.

• Kym Worthy, a Wayne County, Mich., prosecutor, said there's a "better way to go forward" in deciding to drop an assault charge against a 10-year-old Canton boy accused of hitting a 9-year-old classmate in the face with a rubber ball on a school playground.

• Kim Thien Le, accused of illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay area over a decade by using license numbers belonging to legally registered pharmacists, was charged with impersonating a pharmacist, prosecutors said.

• Kevin Bobo, a police lieutenant in Spartanburg, S.C., said investigators are trying to locate a package containing nine live tarantula spiders that a woman said was stolen after it was delivered to her front porch.

• Antonella Barba, 32, a New Jersey woman who once appeared on the reality television shows American Idol and Fear Factor, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Norfolk, Va., to conspiring to distribute nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl, prosecutors said.

• Modesto Gonzalez III, 47, convicted of impersonating a federal agent to steal more than $300,000 from immigrants in Austin, Texas, and Chicago by threatening deportation if they didn't give him money, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Dawn Bennett, 58, of Chevy Chase, Md., an investment adviser convicted of defrauding people out of more than $20 million, some of which she spent on astrological gems, cosmetic medical procedures and religious rituals in India to ward off investigators, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Patrick Hogan, a spokesman for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said Delta Air Lines pilot Gabriel Schroeder, 37, was arrested before a flight to San Diego after airport police found an "alcoholic container" in his possession and suspected him of being impaired.

• Christopher Crivolio, 47, a former worker at a men's health clinic in Chesterfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to identity theft for using the name of a co-worker to send emails to about 20 job applicants telling them that their names were too "ghetto."

