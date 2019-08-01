Israel OKs Palestinian housing in West Bank plan

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal to build more than 700 housing units for Palestinians in addition to 6,000 Israeli settlement housing units in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government advanced the proposal late Tuesday, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responded to the development by saying the Palestinians don't need Israeli permits to build on land that Israel occupied.

The approval appeared timed to coincide with a visit by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is also the White House's chief Middle East envoy.

Kushner kicked off a new regional tour in Jordan on Wednesday to promote the Trump administration's call for a $50 billion economic-support plan for the Palestinians. The funds would accompany a Middle East peace proposal, which the administration has yet to release. He then flew to Israel and met with Netanyahu later in the evening.

The Israeli permits are for construction in what is known as Area C -- the roughly 60% of the West Bank where Israel exercises full control and where most Jewish settlements are located. Netanyahu's government has approved the construction of tens of thousands of settler homes there, but permits for Palestinian construction are extremely rare.

Israeli officials declined to provide specifics about what exactly the 700 approved Palestinian units entailed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians seek the areas as parts of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and an impediment to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas' spokesman, said the Palestinians have the right to build on all territory occupied in 1967, "without needing a permit from anyone" -- referring to Israel.

"We will not give any legitimacy to the construction of any settlement," he added.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority has control of civilian affairs in Areas A and B, which include the West Bank's main Palestinian cities and towns.

Since capturing the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Israel has settled some 700,000 of its citizens in the two areas.

Touring new construction in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, south of Jerusalem, Netanyahu said Wednesday that "not a single settlement or a single settler will ever be uprooted."

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a religious nationalist in Netanyahu's government, wrote on Facebook that he backed the construction of Palestinian housing in Area C because "it prevents the establishment of a terrorist Arab state in the heart of the land" and asserts Israeli sovereignty over the area.

Peace Now, an Israeli organization opposed to West Bank settlements, said in a statement that the approval of 700 housing units for Palestinians "is a mockery" because it "will not provide real answers to Palestinians who already live in Area C, and certainly will not help the entire West Bank to be developed as a Palestinian area."

Earlier in the day in Amman, Jordan, Kushner met with King Abdullah II. The royal court issued a statement afterward, saying the king restated the need for the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinians have rejected the U.S.' economic proposal out of hand and have cut off all contact with the Trump administration, saying its policies are biased toward Israel.

A Section on 08/01/2019