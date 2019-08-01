Judge blocks IRS’ donor-rule change

HELENA, Mont. — A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration must resume collecting donor information from nonprofit groups and give states and the public the chance to weigh in if it tries to halt the practice again.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said in a Tuesday decision that the IRS didn’t give proper public notice last year before it stopped requiring tax-exempt groups such as social-welfare organizations, labor unions and business associations, to identify on tax forms their donors contributing more than $5,000.

Last year, the IRS changed the Richard Nixon-era rule meant to prevent fraud and abuse by tax-exempt groups with nonprofit status. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, both Democrats, sued over the change, saying it would harm states’ ability to verify whether tax-exempt groups are following the law and make it easier for anonymous and foreign money to influence U.S. elections.

Morris said the IRS should have given public notice and allowed the public to comment on the rule change before finalizing it. Instead, the tax agency unilaterally changed the policy in what appears to be an attempt to “evade the time-consuming procedures” of the public process that is required by federal law, he wrote.

The judge emphasized that he wasn’t ruling on the substance of the rule change, but he blocked it until the proper procedure is followed.

Raph Graybill, Bullock’s chief legal counsel, said a public comment period could result in the IRS reconsidering its decision or lead it to come up with a new proposal.