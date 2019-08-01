LR officers cleared in man's shooting

Officer Cody Hall, left, and officer James McConnell are shown in these photos released by the Little Rock Police Department.

Two officers who shot and injured a man in Little Rock in December were justified in shooting him, a prosecuting attorney said in a letter dated Tuesday to the Little Rock police chief.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley wrote in a letter to Police Chief Keith Humphrey that officers Cody Hall and James McConnell "acted reasonably" and were within the scope of law when they shot 20-year-old Jacob Goff-Stanick on Dec. 20.

Hall and McConnell were patrolling in the area of the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. when, shortly before midnight, they spotted a white Honda Fit occupied by several people who were acting suspiciously, according to a summary of the case report.

Three men began to exit the car, which had been reported stolen the previous day, but were told by the officers to remain inside. As police approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Goff-Stanick, put the car in reverse, the summary said.

The vehicle struck McConnell, causing "slight injury" to his right hand and left arm, before crashing into the patrol unit.

The case summary said Hall "took evasive action" before approaching the driver again, giving him oral commands to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver put the vehicle in drive and turned the car toward Hall, the summary said.

Hall and McConnell opened fire on the vehicle, striking Goff-Stanick several times.

Goff-Stanick was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to the summary, Goff-Stanick suffered wounds from a bullet that had lodged near the left side of his jaw and his nasal cavity, another bullet in his right arm, and a third in his inner right thigh. His right forearm was grazed.

Goff-Stanick was released from the hospital Jan. 4 and was moved to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday, according to an online jail roster. No bail was listed on the roster.

Goff-Stanick was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, second-degree battery on an officer and theft by receiving, according to court records.

Goff-Stanick's next court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

