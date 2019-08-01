Oaklawn adds 3 $1 million races

Oaklawn Park's 2020 live-racing schedule will include a total of four stakes races with purses of $1 million, its president Louis Cella said Wednesday.

The Grade I Arkansas Derby, run at Oaklawn since 1936 for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls, became the track's first million-dollar race in 2004. It will be joined in that category next season by the Grade I Apple Blossom Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up and the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap for horses 4 years old and up, both scheduled for April 18, and the Grade II Rebel Stakes, the third of four Kentucky Derby qualifying races at Oaklawn, on March 14.

"We have so many things happening now at Oaklawn, and it's reflected in our remarkable stakes program scheduled for the 2020 season," Cella said. "We are especially proud of the increases we made to our 3-year-old series for horses on the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks trail."

The Grade III Southwest Stakes, Oaklawn's second Kentucky Derby qualifying race, will be run Feb. 17 for a purse of $750,000, up from $500,000 last season.

Oaklawn also has increased the purses of its three Kentucky Oaks qualifying races. The purse for the Martha Washington Stakes, scheduled for Feb. 1, will increase by $25,000 to $150,000. The Honeybee Stakes purse will increase from $200,000 to $300,000 on March 7 and the Fantasy Stakes purse will go from $500,000 to $600,000 on April 10.

Oaklawn director of racing Jed Doro said increased purses should bring a higher quality of stakes racing to the track, particularly for the $1 million races.

"This will hopefully allow us to pick up some owners who might have passed," Doro said. "Whereas they might have passed, now they might say, 'You know what, let's go. The money's too good not to.' We'll see, but we're hoping it will make a difference in certain situations."

The most significant schedule change for 2020 will extend the Racing Festival of the South beyond the Arkansas Derby. Established by the late long-time Oaklawn owner and track president Charles Cella, Louis Cella's father, the Racing Festival at first featured a week of stakes races, highlighted by the Arkansas Derby on the season's final day. Beginning with the recently completed season, Oaklawn's schedule was extended through the first Saturday in May, but the Racing Festival remained in its familiar place with a finish in mid-April. Its most significant feature will remain the Arkansas Derby, scheduled for April 11, but it will continue through the following weekend with the Apple Blossom and Oaklawn Handicaps.

"My father conceived the idea for the Racing Festival of the South in 1974, and since that time it's become one of the most prominent events on the national racing calendar," Louis Cella said. "I think he would be thrilled to see the purses of the Oaklawn Handicap and Apple Blossom at $1 million each."

