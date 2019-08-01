In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, former Miami Dolphins player Nick Buoniconti (85) is presented a football by former player and current Dolphins senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations, Nat Moore (89) during the Dolphins All-Time 50th Anniversary Team ceremony during half time at an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season, has died at the age of 78.

FOOTBALL

Thomas, Saints agree

The agent for New Orleans Saints leading receiver Michael Thomas said Thomas and the Saints have agreed on a new five-year, $100 million contract. Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses. The agreement brings to an end Thomas' training camp holdout that spanned five practices. The Saints had a scheduled day off Wednesday and Thomas is expected to rejoin practice today. Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and tied for 10th with 9 touchdowns.

Bills' center out

Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying the player was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday. Morse was given a veteran day off from practice Sunday. The team then had a day off before returning to practice Tuesday, when Morse watched from the sideline. Morse was Buffalo's key offseason free-agent addition in its bid to overhaul what had been a patchwork line. He signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City. Concussions have forced Morse to miss games in each of his past two seasons.

SWIMMING

Fast Lochte returns

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition Wednesday, swimming the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200-meter individual medley during a time trial at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. He qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials with a time of 1 minute, 57.88 seconds. Lochte is entered in the 100 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstroke, and 200 and 400 IM this week, though he said he hasn't decided which events he will focus on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lochte partied hard during and following the 2016 Rio Olympics, in which he was involved in a false police report. Last year, he was given a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowed limit. The Stanford meet is his first event since the suspension ended last week. During that time, he checked himself into a rehab center for six weeks to fight alcohol abuse.

TENNIS

Isner, Raonic advance

Fifth-seeded John Isner beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Citi Open in Washington. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces wild card Tommy Paul under the lights on stadium court. On the women's side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by fellow American Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Kenin's exit followed a stunning Tuesday when top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon star Coco Gauff were knocked out of the tournament. Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray advanced in doubles play. The Scottish Murray brothers beat France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-5 to advance to the quarterfinals. They rallied to win on their fourth match point. The Murray brothers are teaming up for the first time since 2016.

HORSE RACING

Third death at Del Mar

A third horse has died during training at Del Mar, including the second trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard. Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23. The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet. Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Carson Valley's rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franco was not injured. Baffert said it was a freak accident beyond anyone's control and that both horses were killed on impact. The deaths at Del Mar follow 30 fatalities at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to June 23 that prompted calls for increased safety measures.

BASKETBALL

Kidd, Hollins join Lakers

Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new Coach Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers formally announced Vogel's full coaching staff Wednesday. Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel's assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton's staff. Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018. Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016. The Lakers also hired Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.

SOCCER

Women's Cup expands

FIFA's Council has unanimously approved expanding the Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and has reopened bidding to host the tournament, but made no mention of changing the prize money. Nine national associations had expressed interest in hosting and were due to submit their formal bids by Oct. 4: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid jointly with North Korea. Under the new timetable, any national association has until December to make a bid. FIFA expects a bid evaluation report next April and a decision the following month. The Women's World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015.

FOOTBALL

Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti dies

MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season, has died at the age of 78.

Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, N.Y., said Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the family. A cause of death was not immediately given.

Buoniconti was bypassed in the NFL Draft but went on to a 15-year career. He helped the Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0.

Following retirement, Buoniconti and his son, Marc, worked to raise more than a half-billion dollars in the search for a cure for paralysis. The younger Buoniconti was paralyzed from the shoulders down making a tackle for The Citadel in 1985.

Marc Buoniconti said his father was his biggest hero.

“He could have been sitting on the beach sipping champagne for the rest of his life,” the younger Buoniconti said in 2017. “But what did he do? He gave the rest of his life to help his son.”

Nick Buoniconti was chosen for the all-time AFL team in 1970. He was chosen for the NFL Pro Bowl in 1972 and 1973.

Following retirement, Buoniconti worked as an attorney, as president of U.S. Tobacco and as an agent to such athletes as Bucky Dent and Andre Dawson. In recent years he struggled with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head.

A native of Springfield, Mass., Buoniconti played guard on offense and linebacker on defense for Notre Dame. But at 5-11 and 220 pounds, he was small for an NFL linebacker.

He was taken in the 13th round by the Boston Patriots of the upstart AFL and played for them from 1962 to 1968. He made the AFL All-Star Game six times and had 24 career interceptions for the Patriots, including three in a single game in 1968.

Buoniconti played for the Dolphins from 1969 to 1974 and in 1976. He was the leader of Miami’s famed “No-Name Defense” and in 1973 he set a team record with 162 tackles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

In 1985, he and Marc Buoniconti helped to found the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which has become the world’s largest spinal cord injury research center.

Sports on 08/01/2019