Arkansas jail escapee who led white supremacist group in custody; whereabouts of second inmate unknown

Authorities said one of two men who escaped the Jefferson County jail is in custody in Dover.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Bob Clark said Wesley Gullett, 30, of Plainview was in custody at a facility in Dover.

"There are various stories about how he was captured," he said. "The second person is not in custody and we have people on their way to interview [Gullett] about his whereabouts."

Gullett and Christopher Sanderson, 34, of Jacksonville, escaped from a pod in the jail that is used to hold inmates for the federal government, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

The escapees were considered armed and “extremely dangerous,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders previously said.

Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, is a defendant in a racketeering case that accuses members of the Russellville-based white supremacist group of committing violent crimes as part of a large methamphetamine trafficking ring, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Sanderson was charged last year with one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with purpose to sell methamphetamine or cocaine, according to court records.