Breaking: Arkansas jail escapee who led white supremacist group in custody; whereabouts of second inmate unknown
Arkansas jail escapee who led white supremacist group in custody; whereabouts of second inmate unknown

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 1:06 p.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson - Photo by U.S. Marshals Service

Authorities said one of two men who escaped the Jefferson County jail is in custody in Dover.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Bob Clark said Wesley Gullett, 30, of Plainview was in custody at a facility in Dover.

"There are various stories about how he was captured," he said. "The second person is not in custody and we have people on their way to interview [Gullett] about his whereabouts."

Gullett and Christopher Sanderson, 34, of Jacksonville, escaped from a pod in the jail that is used to hold inmates for the federal government, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said.

The escapees were considered armed and “extremely dangerous,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Sanders previously said.

Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, is a defendant in a racketeering case that accuses members of the Russellville-based white supremacist group of committing violent crimes as part of a large methamphetamine trafficking ring, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Sanderson was charged last year with one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with purpose to sell methamphetamine or cocaine, according to court records.

Comments

  • ARMNAR
    August 1, 2019 at 1:22 p.m.

    Shoot! Gullett was on his way to being hired by the Trump Administration! Of all the rotten luck.
  • reality1963
    August 1, 2019 at 1:43 p.m.

    Armpithair, heard the Mayor Scott had hired New Black Panther Party and BLM. Guess he beat Trump, the President of the United States, to the gutter.
  • ARMNAR
    August 1, 2019 at 1:49 p.m.

    Trump IS the gutter.
  • RBolt
    August 1, 2019 at 1:55 p.m.

    Knowing how to spell "supremacist" makes the others suspicious, so supremacists just use the same letter three times instead.
  • mrcharles
    August 1, 2019 at 2:08 p.m.

    Yeah I heard the new Black Panther party will make full use of their 2nd amendment rights. Glad to see the Constitution used for rights.

    1963 how do you feel about DT believing putin. Does this feeling mandate that to be a real merican you must also believe this or you are a socialist?

    I knew Scott would be trouble, that deity stuff is ultimately the downfall of reason and logic. Of course some use it to buy multi-million dollar jets for the sole purpose of helping give jobs to mericans.

    Was DT there in spirit with RR and tricky dick on their now famous conversation. Yes the apple doesnt fall too far from the gop tree.
  • ParkHillBilly
    August 1, 2019 at 2:14 p.m.

    There were some fine folks on both sides of that prison break-out.

