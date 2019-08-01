Scott gets invite to attend debate

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. received an invitation to Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate from candidate Kamala Harris, according to a social media post Wednesday from the U.S. senator.

Scott was one of several state and local officials invited to the debate by Harris, who praised them on Twitter.

Harris, of California, said she invited three black mayors to the debate: Scott; Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Ala.; and Michael Tubbs of Stockton, Calif.

Harris also invited Ted James, a Louisiana state representative; Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Chumash tribe in Southern California; and New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

"They're all great leaders who care about the issues that keep people up at night," Harris wrote.

A text message to Scott's senior adviser asking if the mayor planned to be at the debate was not immediately returned.

Metro on 08/01/2019