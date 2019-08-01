State fishing report

In this file photo steam rises off the water as an unidentified man fishes in a cove on Lake Hamilton.

CENTRAL; BASS; BREAM; CATFISH; CRAPPIE

BREWER;--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Good;--

CLEAR;--;Good;Fair;--

CONWAY;Good;Good;Good;Fair

GREERS FERRY;--;--;--;--

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;--

MAUMELLE;Fair;Good;Poor;Fair

NORRELL;Good;Good;Good;Poor

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Fair

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Good

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Exellent;Fair;Good;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Excellent;Fair;Good;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;--;--;--;--

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is clear, with two hydropower units running from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. The river does not reach low water levels before the new water arrives. This shortens the time for fishing falling water. Midges, sowbugs, emergers, hares ear nymphs and streamers are recommended for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, use red and white bodies on chartreuse and gold jigheads.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;--

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting red wigglers or nightcrawlers, and Berkley pink worms. Inline spinnerbaits work in the morning before the higher releases. Golden rainbow trout are biting purple baits, like the Trout Magnet purple grub small jig, near Cotter. Add weight in high water.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

WHITE OAK Excellent;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons and jigs between Spider Creek Bertrand Access.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

FORT SMITH;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;--;Good;Good;Good

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;--

WHITE RIVER;--;--;--;--

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;Fair

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;--

HAMILTON;Fair;--;Excellent;Good

NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

OUACHITA;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CHICOT;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

MONTICELLO;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

