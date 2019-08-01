Suspect arrested in 2018 hit-and-run that killed 52-year-old Arkansas bicyclist

An El Dorado man who is accused of striking and killing a Hot Springs bicyclist with his car last year was arrested Monday.

Raymond Anderson Sanders, 59, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death in connection with the May 23, 2018, death of Brett J. McCullough, 52, of Hot Springs.

Sanders was released on $5,000 bond the same day as his arrest. His case was filed directly to Garland County Circuit Court this week, but an arraignment date had not been set as of Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McCullough was riding a bicycle in the eastbound outside lane in the 3300 block of Airport Road. The area was not well lit, but McCullough reportedly had reflectors on his bicycle and was believed to be carrying a small flashlight to light his way because it was found at the scene still turned on.

Investigators say Sanders was driving a Chevrolet Celebrity east in the outside lane of Airport Road when he collided with the rear of the bicycle, causing McCullough to come off the bike and hit the hood and front windshield of the car. McCullough came to a rest in the eastbound outside lane and was later pronounced dead there.

Sanders left the scene and continued traveling east, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police ran the license plate a witness provided and determined it returned to Sanders, with an El Dorado address listed.

Cellphone records showed that Sanders' phone connected with a tower on North Rogers Road around 8:45 p.m., which was 2.7 miles east of the accident scene. The cellphone later connected with a tower on East Grand around 9:45 p.m. and a tower just south of the intersection of the King Expressway and Malvern Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The affidavit notes the cellphone information was consistent with the statement from the witness who reportedly followed Sanders.

A relative told investigators Sanders told her he thought he had collided with a deer.

A warrant for Sanders' arrest was issued on Sunday.