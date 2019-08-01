THE WEEKEND TEN: Festival is winging it at Verizon Arena; Old State House goes full dinosaur for adult event

1 WINGING IT

There will be flavorful chicken by the score at Wingstock, the annual chicken wing festival, noon-3 p.m. Saturday at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $20, $25 day of the event, $40 for "WIP," which includes access to a special lounge and early entry. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit verizonarena.com.

Chicken wings. Democrat-Gazette file photo

2 FEEDING TIME

"Jurassic Arkansas!" is the theme for this month's Arkansas State House Society's "Nights at the Museum," 6-9 p.m. today, featuring games and activities for adults 21-plus on the front lawn of (or indoors in the event of inclement weather) the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is $5; food and alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will be sold. All proceeds benefit the museum's educational programs. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit oldstatehouse.com or squareup.com/store/ArkansasStateHouseSociety.

3 MAKING MUSIC

The Faulkner Chamber Music Festival, a 10-day immersive summer music camp, wraps up with a pair of concerts this weekend at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock (visit faulknerchambermusicfestival.com):

• The Founders Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, featuring faculty members violinist Jo Yun Preece and cellist Will Preece; the program includes Bradbury Studies by Gabriel Kahane; Verkarte Nacht (Transfigured Night) by Arnold Schoenberg; the Piano Quartet by Gustav Mahler; and the Piano Quintet by Amy Beach. Tickets are $15, free for students.

• A student recital, 3 p.m. Sunday. The program includes the movements from works for piano quintet by Dmitri Shostakovich, Trevor Morris and Florence Price and works for various instrumental combinations by Johannes Brahms, Charles Keller, Giano Brida, Charles Dancla, Arthur Honegger, Georg Philipp Telemann, Jerry Lanning and Isaac Albeniz. Admission is free.

4 COOKING IT UP

The Bellamy Brothers headline a 7 p.m. concert that concludes the 66th annual Decatur Barbecue, Saturday in Veterans Park, 1105 N. Main St., in the Benton County town of Decatur. Opening act Kevin Upshaw takes the stage at 6. Decatur cooks will prepare an estimated 1,200 chicken dinners ($7 each), which they'll start serving at 10:30 a.m. The event will also include a 10 a.m. car show, a 1 p.m. parade, beauty contests and a bag toss tournament. There's a $5 charge for parking; otherwise admission is free. Provide your own lawn chairs. Call (479) 752-3912.

5 SANDWICHING IN HISTORY

Get a taste of Arkansas architect H. Ray Burks' Art Deco and Art Moderne architecture at the 1947 Stebbins-Roberts Building, 1300 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, the site of this month's Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Sandwiching in History Tour, noon-1 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880 or visit arkansaspreservation.com.

6 RAISING MONEY

Children and families can race around the track, do battle with lasers and swing for the fences at Bright Night, the summer celebration fundraiser for Methodist Family Health, 5-8 p.m. Friday at Big Rock Mini-Golf and Fun Park, 11411 Baseline Road, Little Rock. Tickets, $30 each, include a choice of three activities and a light meal. Call (501) 906-4209 or visit methodistfamily.org.

7 ICING IT

North Little Rock's William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., cools things off with a Cake Decorating Contest and Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Registration for the cake contest has closed but the finished products will be available to consume with ice cream at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit lamanlibrary.org.

8 BUYING SUPPLIES

It's one-stop, back-to-school "shopping" at the Head of the Class Bash, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Presented by the Clinton Foundation, the celebration includes health screenings, children's activities, haircuts and stuffed backpacks as long as supplies last. Admission is free. Call (501) 370-8000 or visit clintonfoundation.org.

Organist Rees Roberts. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Nancy Baxter

9 BIDDING FAREWELL

Rees Roberts, music director, organist and choirmaster at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will bid his church farewell as he leaves Arkansas to complete his university studies at Arizona State University at Tempe with a recital at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The program includes Chaconnes in e minor by Dieterich Buxtehude and in B-flat major by Johann Bernhard Bach; Prelude & Fugue in b minor, BWV 544, and Fugue in E-flat Major, "St. Anne," BWV 552, by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Sicilienne" from Pelleas et Melisande by Gabriel Faure; and works by Louis Vierne, Jean Langlais, Georg Muffat, Gerre Edward Hancock and Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck. Admission is free. A festive reception will follow in the church's parish hall. Call (501) 753-4281.

10 SINGING IT

For a concert titled "Broadway Orphans," the Foundation of Arts' youngest Young Artist Theatre campers will perform songs from two Broadway orphan-theme shows — Annie (music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin) and Newsies (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman) — at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $12; $10 for senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff; $8 for children 12 and younger. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

