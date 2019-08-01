2 bouts of gunfire break out in northeast Arkansas city within hours; man shot in chest

A northeast Arkansas police department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of a few hours in the same neighborhood.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Vine and Oak streets in reference to shots being fired in the area. Witnesses told police that a fight broke out between several individuals and that is when someone fired a gun multiple times.

“The witnesses on scene advised that no one had been shot but that several subjects in three different cars had fired rounds in the air to break up a physical altercation that was in progress,” officer Christopher Shull said in his report.

Witnesses said that the three cars were two gray/silver cars and one black one occupied by two white females and multiple black males. They said that one of the Caucasian females was heavy set and one was skinny. The witnesses also said a Hispanic male was involved in the incident. They said that two cars contained juveniles and the other was an adult black male.

While officers were investigating the shooting a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.

“It is unknown if these events are related at this time,” police spokeswoman Sally Smith said in a news release.

Officers said around 6:30 a.m. Thursday a black male was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“He is currently in surgery and there is no update at this time,” Smith said.

Witnesses told officers that the incident took place on Burke Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the intersection of Vine and Oak streets.

No arrests have been made in either shooting and cause and potential relation is under investigation, authorities said.