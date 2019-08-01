UA to expand beer, wine sales at football games

FAYETTEVILLE — Beer and wine will be available to purchase in public areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium beginning with the 2019 season, Arkansas announced Thursday.

Alcoholic beverages had previously been made available at Razorbacks football games since 2014, but only in private club areas and suites.

In late May, Southeastern Conference presidents and athletic directors lifted an alcohol ban at sporting venues, electing to let the league’s member universities decide whether or not to sell alcohol at home stadiums.

“By expanding our established alcoholic beverages program to include the sale of beer and wine in public areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, we are building on an already successful model while furthering the fan experience in a responsible way,” Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a news release. “Working in coordination with campus officials and within established guidelines adopted by the SEC, we will now be able to offer this gameday amenity as an option to fans while working to further educate University of Arkansas students and the general public about safe and responsible consumption.

“We are implementing a number of corresponding initiatives aimed at preventing underage consumption and promoting responsible choices, including a ‘We ID Program,' and a designated driver and rideshare program. In many cases at other power 5 conference institutions, alcohol-related incidents at events have decreased following the introduction of a formal alcohol sales and educational program. As with other gameday options, we realize individuals will ultimately make their own choices on whether to utilize these expanded opportunities. Our focus will be continuing to work with campus officials, UAPD, the SEC and others to ensure that fans of all ages can enjoy their gameday experience.”

War Memorial Stadium anticipates expanding its alcohol sales program for Razorbacks football games as well, according to the release, but no decision has been made regarding alcohol sales at Bud Walton Arena and Baum-Walker Stadium.

Alcoholic beverages will only be sold and dispensed at designated locations until the end of the third quarter of games, and a limit of two servings per person will be allowed in each transaction.

Beer and wine will not be allowed in the Arkansas student section and kiosks will not be located in the section’s immediate proximity.

