Arkansas man convicted of attempted murder flees courthouse before sentencing, authorities say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 3:59 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Madriekus Blakes, 32

A northeast Arkansas man convicted of attempted murder caught a ride home with a juror during a court recess and then fled before sentencing, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release.

Madriekus Blakes, 32, was convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of terroristic act for a Sept. 27, 2018, shooting at a West Memphis convenience store.

Blakes fired four shots at a man and his father while they were sitting in a parked truck at a South Avalon Flash Market. Police said the two had been arguing over money Blakes claimed the man owed him.

Circuit Judge John Fogleman recessed Crittenden County Circuit Court jurors on Tuesday evening with deliberations to begin Wednesday. Officers said at this time Blakes caught a ride home with a juror, who returned to the courthouse the next day.

Fogleman questioned the juror who admitted to driving Blakes home. The juror said he and Blakes “did not talk about the case,” during the trip, said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Vandell Bland, who tried the case. The judge excused the juror and named an alternate to fill the position.

Jurors took about 40 minutes to reach the verdicts and recommended 20 years in prison on each of the attempted murder counts and a $5,000 fine on the remaining counts, Ellington said.

While jurors deliberated, Blakes fled the courthouse and was last seen walking along East Military Road.

Fogleman will sentence Blakes once he is captured, Ellington said.

  • RTT
    August 1, 2019 at 5:03 p.m.

    "While jurors deliberated, Blakes fled the courthouse & was last seen walking along E. Military Rd."

    OK, this story raises more questions than it answers. First, what was a defendant on trial for attempted murder doing out on bail, i.e. how was he able to even go home on Tues?
    Secondly, the story implies, although doesn't explicitly say, Blakes returned to the courthouse on Wed after the juror had given him a ride home on Tues . . . so how was he able to escape the watch of LEOs or a bailiff in the courtroom while the jury deliberated?
    Finally, is anyone giving odds on how long it'll take LE to catch him & whether Fogleman will stack the 20-year sentences or let him serve them concurrently?
