$5M to expand oncology, hematology care at Northwest Arkansas children's hospital

SPRINGDALE -- Supporters aim to raise $5 million to help Arkansas Children's Northwest expand services for children with cancer and blood disorders, according to a news release.

The money raised by the Will Golf 4 Kids tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees will pay for up to six new positions including another pediatric oncologist, nurses and support services staff for the hospital's hematology/oncology program, the news release states.

The money will also go toward monitoring systems for the hospital's inpatient unit and pharmacology services, "allowing the hospital to prepare more complex treatments and keep children close to home for their cancer care," according to the news release.

Arkansas Children's Northwest hospital opened in February 2018.

"Arkansas Children's Northwest was built with the generosity from the community and designed to grow and expand to provide what children in Northwest Arkansas need," Fred Scarborough, chief development officer for Arkansas Children's and president of the Arkansas Children's Foundation, said in the news release. "As the population in Northwest Arkansas increases, Arkansas Children's Northwest, with the support and investment from the region, will be able to deliver more care close to home."